Seliria’s Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Inside The Mind of a Productivity Master
What PARA is and how you can use it to organize yourself
Sep 22, 2022
•
Seliria
2
Seth Godin Hates Being Organized
Seth Godin could work in a skyscraper.
Sep 22, 2022
•
Seliria
Scott Belsky’s Elephant List
Every important thought in Scott Belsky’s head immediately goes into his todo list.
Sep 21, 2022
•
Seliria
Living in your head
Let's start with two truths:
Sep 21, 2022
•
Seliria
How Josh Kaufman Does Research
For most people, the world is an endless series of questions that need answers.
Sep 21, 2022
•
Seliria
Retaining and Applying What You Read
One of the benefits of reading is that it allows you to master the best of what other people have already figured out.
Sep 21, 2022
•
Seliria
Learn Faster and Remember More
Learning is the act of incorporating new facts, concepts, and abilities into our brains
Sep 21, 2022
•
Seliria
The Science of Productivity Cycles
Why we get tired of our workspaces, and why new environments stimulate productivity.
Sep 18, 2022
•
Seliria
Surgical Reading: How to Read 12 Books at Once
Summary
Sep 17, 2022
•
Seliria
The Double Life of Productivity’s Most Famous Doctor
When I think about being a doctor, I think about years of endless study, and all the grueling training it takes to get into the field.
Sep 17, 2022
•
Seliria
The Man Who Reads 1,000 Articles a Day
Robert Cottrell reads 1,000 articles a day.
Sep 17, 2022
•
Seliria
2
How to Make Yourself Into a Learning Machine
Imagine this:
Sep 17, 2022
•
Seliria
1
© 2026 Seliria
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts