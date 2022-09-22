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Seliria’s Newsletter

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Inside The Mind of a Productivity Master
What PARA is and how you can use it to organize yourself
  Seliria
Seth Godin Hates Being Organized
Seth Godin could work in a skyscraper.
  Seliria
Scott Belsky’s Elephant List
Every important thought in Scott Belsky’s head immediately goes into his todo list.
  Seliria
Living in your head
Let's start with two truths:
  Seliria
How Josh Kaufman Does Research
For most people, the world is an endless series of questions that need answers.
  Seliria
Retaining and Applying What You Read
One of the benefits of reading is that it allows you to master the best of what other people have already figured out.
  Seliria
Learn Faster and Remember More
Learning is the act of incorporating new facts, concepts, and abilities into our brains
  Seliria
The Science of Productivity Cycles
Why we get tired of our workspaces, and why new environments stimulate productivity.
  Seliria
Surgical Reading: How to Read 12 Books at Once
Summary
  Seliria
The Double Life of Productivity’s Most Famous Doctor
When I think about being a doctor, I think about years of endless study, and all the grueling training it takes to get into the field.
  Seliria
The Man Who Reads 1,000 Articles a Day
Robert Cottrell reads 1,000 articles a day.
  Seliria
How to Make Yourself Into a Learning Machine
Imagine this:
  Seliria
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