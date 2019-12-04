Inside the Mind of a Productivity Master
Tiago Forte reveals his contrarian takes on everything from how he takes notes to what he does when he falls off his system
Tiago Forte is 5 minutes early for our interview.
I pre-load Zoom to prepare, assuming I have some time to get my notes …