How the smartest people in the world organize what they know to do their best work.
I’m Married to an Emergency Room Doctor in New York City
How fighting the pandemic has changed our lives forever
Helena Dea Bala
I'm Married to an Emergency Room Doctor in New York City
How fighting the pandemic has changed our lives forever
Helena Dea Bala
Jun 9
What is Everything?
About
Organize Your Week with the Weekly Priority Sheet
How to make your infinite todo list feel less overwhelming
Dan Shipper
Jun 5
Organize Your Week with the Weekly Priority Sheet
How to make your infinite todo list feel less overwhelming
Dan Shipper
Jun 5
How I Use Screen Time on iOS
Screen Time on iOS is like ice cream cake: so full of promise, and yet also always so underwhelming.
Dan Shipper
May 29
How I Use Screen Time on iOS
Screen Time on iOS is like ice cream cake: so full of promise, and yet also always so underwhelming.
Dan Shipper
May 29
The Fourfold Book Index
How I Take Book Notes
Dan Shipper
May 22
The Fourfold Book Index
How I Take Book Notes
Dan Shipper
May 22
Week 25
25 weeks ago, in November 2019, I wrote this in my Notion: - Write and publish a Superorganizers interview once a week - Find a partner to work with I’…
Dan Shipper
May 16
Week 25
25 weeks ago, in November 2019, I wrote this in my Notion: - Write and publish a Superorganizers interview once a week - Find a partner to work with I’…
Dan Shipper
May 16
Polina Marinova Pays Attention to the Little Things
How the creator of The Profile learned to read people — and used it to create a popular newsletter
Dan Shipper
May 15
Polina Marinova Pays Attention to the Little Things
How the creator of The Profile learned to read people — and used it to create a popular newsletter
Dan Shipper
May 15
Open Thread: How do you sleep?
Open thread time! I’ve been trying to get better at sleep. What are the ways you’ve been able to: get deeper sleep and create a consistent sleep…
Dan Shipper
May 11
Open Thread: How do you sleep?
Open thread time! I’ve been trying to get better at sleep. What are the ways you’ve been able to: get deeper sleep and create a consistent sleep…
Dan Shipper
May 11
Review: Centered.app
The mindful todo list app that's been keeping me focused this week
Dan Shipper
May 7
Review: Centered.app
The mindful todo list app that's been keeping me focused this week
Dan Shipper
May 7
