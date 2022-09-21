Learning is the act of incorporating new facts, concepts, and abilities into our brains

The greatest enemy of learning is what you think you know. Being willing to admit when you’re wrong and adjust your thinking is the thing that will help you learn the most.

Why we're bad at learning

We bring baggage to learning - baggage we often pick up early in life and then struggle to let go of later

The modern world erodes our attention spans by training us to be in a constant state of distraction

Learning requires deep focus

Focusing is an art-through experimentation and creativity, you can build systems that let you give your full attention to whatever you're learning

There are two main sources of learning we can learn from:

Our own experience and history

The experiences of others

Learning from history - studying history and applying its lessons to the present

Direct experience - learning from experience and reflection

Reflection allows you to distill experience into learning

High performers make adjustments based on both their successes and failures

Two proven techniques for improving your learning

The Feynman Technique

Pretend you are teaching a concept to a child.

Try to rephrase it in your own language without using its actual name

Spaced repetition

In order to learn something, you need to retrieve it from memory again and again

A Guide to Accelerated Learning

Effective learning requires building your own understanding, with the guidance of an expert teacher.

Charles Darwin may not have had an unusually high IQ, but he was able to outpace other thinkers by learning how to balance out his deficiencies

Ken Iverson, the former CEO of Nucor Steel, believed MBAs should focus on teaching students how to understand and lead people above all else

Conclusions

Learning isn’t something you do at the behest of someone else. You’re responsible for it. Take charge of it.

