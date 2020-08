25 weeks ago, in November 2019, I wrote this in my Notion:

- Write and publish a Superorganizers interview once a week

- Find a partner to work with

I’ll pick my head up after 25 weeks to reevaluate.

At the time Superorganizers was at about 1,000 free subscribers and 0 paying customers. I set a reminder using Notion’s @Remind feature so that I wouldn’t forg…