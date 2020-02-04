The Notion Template Behind One of Our Most Popular Posts

TLDR: Marie Poulin is the Notion Pro we profiled two weeks ago, and she’s graciously shared her life planning template for Notion with us. Click the button below to get this template (and much more) as a Superorganizers Premium subscriber! Or read on to see the template in action.

Get the Template!

One reason I feel like I don’t get enough done is that sometimes I feel like I’m sleepwalking through my life.

It’s not that I’m not working enough. I work a lot.

It’s actually that I’m not working enough on the right things. I’m getting sidetracked by what’s in my face, what’s distracting and seems urgent. And I’m losing sight of the bigger things that are important to me in my life.

And, sometimes, I don’t even have a clear idea of what those big things are. I bet you feel that way sometimes too.

When I feel this way, I usually need something that I’ll call top-down productivity: I need to be able to go from the highest level of abstraction — a clear sense of who I am, and what I want to accomplish — down to the lowest level of abstraction, the daily items on my todo list.

And then I make sure the low-level todos align correctly with my high-level goals.

That’s what Marie Poulin has built in her life planning template. It’s an incredibly well-thought out and detailed template with sections to track everything from your Goals, to your Todos, to your daily journal. And it’s very easy to use.

Sound useful? Read on for a detailed walkthrough.

Template Teardown

There’s a LOT in here. And I’ll be honest with you. I’m not using this template for myself as-is. But it has so many components that I saved it to my Notion immediately — and I’m going to be picking and choosing pieces to add to my system over the next couple of weeks.

The template is organized in a top-down way: starting with a Personal Manifesto section, moving into a Vision for the year, and continuing down the ladder of abstraction until it gets to your todo list.

Here’s what it does:

You start by writing your Personal Manifesto to help you think about what’s most important in your life Then you can create a Vision to help you think about how you want your year to go The Goals section helps you get more granular on your Vision, by setting specific and measurable goals to measure your projects There’s a Projects section that will let you track all of the things you’re working on There’s even a task database that lets you keep track of all your todos and link them to your goals so you know you’re working on the right things. And that’s not even the whole template!

It’s gigantic and impressive. Marie is amazing. Read on to see it in action!

Personal Manifesto

The top section of the template is a page for writing a personal manifesto. It asks a few questions that can help you think about who you are, what you stand for, and what you want out of life.

This piece of the template is fairly simple. But I think it asks some intriguing questions — I found myself feeling some surprise at what I was writing as I filled it out.

Even if you don’t use the template, I recommend taking 10 minutes to write these questions out.

Vision

The Vision section is structured as a database with each entry representing one year.

If you click into 2020, you’ll be presented with a database entry that lets you link your Vision as a relation to a Goals database:

You can also write in tags, and a theme for your year if you want to.

Below that, Marie has added a bunch of really helpful sections to fill out for this year: a Year In Review, a Forecast, and a Declaration:

Below that, she has space for a vision statement, a word of the year, and even links up the Goals, Outcomes, and Projects portion of this template so that you can see everything at a glance inside your year:

Goals

After the Vision section Marie has a Goals section made up of two databases that are related to each other: Goals and Outcomes.

For Goals you can fill out a target for each Goal and it will automatically calculate how close you are to achieving it. Each Goal is also linked to a quarter so you can keep track of them.

Projects

Below Goals is a Projects section.

The top Projects are shown as a gallery view. Each project can be assigned to a person, given a status, given a date, and linked to a quarter.

Tasks

This template also includes a task database that’s organized in a handy kanban view so you can see what’s planned for today, and what’s coming up in the near future:

Each task has a status, as well as an effort and impact rating that automatically determines its priority (it’s a similar concept to what we talked about in the Self-Organizing todo list):

Startup Routine

Finally, Marie has a Startup Routine section that gives you trackers for:

Win the Day

Win the Week

A Weekly Review

A Monthly Review

A Content Calendar.

If you open up the Win the Day you’ll see that it’s a fully fleshed out Journal database that allows you to track everything from your mood to what you’re reading:

Get More from Marie

If you want more templates and pearls of productivity wisdom, I highly recommend that you check out Marie’s stuff over at MariePoulin.com. She also has a waitlist for her Notion course, which you can sign up for here. We’ll cover that when it’s live.

Finally, you can see her do her own very detailed walkthrough of this template on YouTube here.

Get the Template

Everything you get from a Superorganizers Premium membership:

We’re striving to make Superorganizers Premium everything you need to live a productive life — for just $15 / month.

When you become a member you’ll get:

Access to templates, tips, and explainers (like this one!) to help you apply the productivity systems we cover in just a few clicks

In-depth articles only available to subscribers

Access to 2 Superorganizers-only software products: Sparkle which helps you keep your file system clean automatically Thinker which helps PMs and growth marketers find patterns in customer data

Discounts on software and courses from other productivity wizards. Like this one.

Members-only hoodies featuring old productivity software like Lotus Notes (coming soon!)

If you care about productivity, this is the membership you need. Subscribe below.

Get the Template